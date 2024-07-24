Google has added new ad budget options and features to Local Service Ads. You can now set a maximum monthly ad spend limit for the month for some accounts.

Nate Louis spotted this update and posted some screenshots of these new options on X. Nate wrote, "Just ran across this shiny new thing for Google LSA's ad budgets. You can now set a maximum monthly ad spend limit for the month. This option was only available on one account that we have access to."

He added, "it even tells you how much budget you have remaining."

The Local Services unit is shown at the top of Google Search results when people search for the services you offer in areas you've chosen. Potential customers can click or tap on your ad to either call you or send you a message request (US only). They can also schedule a booking with you directly through your ad.

