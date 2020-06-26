Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Unconfirmed Update, Disqus Indexed, Structured Data & EAT & Google Analytics With Search Console

I got my normal camera back and with it, we went to London - again, let me know your thoughts on the camera and if you want a specific background. I covered two Google algorithm updates, a bigger one on June 23rd and a smaller one over the weekend - Google did not confirm these. Google also fixed an issue with indexing Disqus comments. Google said again it does not measure EAT and John Mueller explained that adding structured data won’t tell Google that your site is trustworthy, authoritative or an expert on the topic. Google is going to be doing some sort of new integration between Google Analytics and Search Console. Google says you cannot control where GoogleBot crawls you from. Google Posts now disallows political or social commentary and personal rants. Google added ClaimReview schema support to Google Images Search, so you can get those fact labels on there. Google is testing how to schema on desktop, this time with image thumbnails. Google expanded business messaging in local and search. Google also shows expanded hours in search for businesses. Google Ads updated the test my site tool, added feeds in apps, deep linking and new ad reports. Google is sunsetting the Google Partners Acceleration program. Google is testing people also search for ads carousels on desktop. Google ads is moving some targeting options to target impression share strategy. And Google said one percent of queries in Australia were news related. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

