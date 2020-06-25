Google: You Cannot Control Where Google Crawls You From

We know Google almost always crawls from the United States of America. But sometimes Google can send out its army of bots from other regions. You can not explicitly request Google to crawl from a specific region or location. Google does this on its own. Of course, you can try to block GoogleBot but that is not safe.

John Mueller of Google was asked if there is a way to prevent GoogleBot from crawling his site from China. John said no, "there is no mechanism to do that, sorry."

There is no mechanism to do that, sorry. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 24, 2020

