Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2020

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Unconfirmed Update, Disqus Indexed, Structured Data & EAT & Google Analytics With Search Console
I got my normal camera back and with it, we went to London - again, let me know your thoughts on the camera and if you want a specific background. I covered two Google algorithm updates...
- Google Tests New Fonts For Search Results Page
Google seems to be testing new font styles for the search results pages. Here is some screen shots of the current font that I see, followed by screen shots from some folks on Twitter noticing a new font style.
- Google Maps Adds Large Button To Support Local Businesses
Google Maps has added a large button on some map interfaces asking you to support your local businesses. The button says "support local businesses" and lets you the explore those businesses. When you click on it, it takes you into the explore nearby feature.
- Google: Structured Data Does Not Help Us Trust Authority Or Expertise Of Content
Google's John Mueller said again that using structured data does not give Google something that it can rely on for saying a page or piece of content is correct, trustworthy and authoritative. Google's John Mueller said in a recent Google hangout at the 9:53 mark "it's not that there is a specific structured data element that you can put on a page and say, well, my page is correct, or my information is correct."
- Google: One-Percent Of Australian Queries Are News Related
In May of this year, Google said on the Google Australian blog that "in the last year, news-related queries accounted for just over 1 percent of total queries on Google Search in Australia." Google said this represents "a very small part of this content."
- Google Expands Business Messages In Search & Local
Google announced it has expanded the business messaging features it launched in Google Search and Google Maps. This service can now be integrated with your customer service platforms and Google added smart replies, visual product carousels, and unique welcome messages.
- A Digger Digging Out Google's New Super Campus
Here is an awesome Instagram video from a construction professional named Kendrick Allen in a digger truck, digging out an area at the new Google super campus near the GooglePlex. How cool is this to
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Google Now Auto-Deletes Search and Location Data after 18 Months, WebmasterWorld
- Google Redesigns Google Photos, With Interactive Map View, WebmasterWorld
- No, John Mueller on Twitter
- Facebook Now Shows When A News Article is Over 90-Days Old, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Is your business ready to start using LinkedIn Ads?
- ‘Stop Hate’ Facebook advertiser boycott gains momentum as Verizon joins
- Bing brings visual search to product ads
- Google will now auto-delete your location history after 18 months
- How to diagnose and fix a search rankings dip
- Pro Tip: Table of contents can provide additional link options in organic search
- Google upgrades enterprise messaging capabilities in Maps and Search
- Google agrees to start paying for news content
- How to improve efficiency between SEO and IT teams
Other Great Search Stories:
