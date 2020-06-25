Google To Sunset Google Partners Acceleration Program

Google is sending out emails that it will be sunsetting, discontinuing, the Google Partners Acceleration program on June 30, 2020. The email says "We are sunsetting the Acceleration program. The program will officially end on June 30, 2020. This is why we’d like to invite you to redeem your points for some of your favorite prizes."

Peter Heise shared on Twitter screen shots of this email from Google.

In short, Google is asking those who are using the Google Partners Acceleration program to redeem their points earned before August 25, 2020, because in August those points will expire and you won't be able to use them.

Also, Google is telling those in this program that they will be invited into the Google Partners Rewards program instead. The email says "in place of the Acceleration program, we’ll be inviting you to join Google Partners Rewards in the coming months. Google Partners Rewards is designed to give you new insights, grow your business and upskill your team. Each quarter, your team will receive a series of customized goals that will help them stay motivated and learn new skills. Your hard work will also be rewarded with a range of exciting new prizes - along with some of your old favorites from the Google Partners store."

@rustybrick Google is sunsetting their Google Partner Acceleration Program in favor of a new program called "Google Partner Rewards".



I just received this email this morning. Here are the screenshots. pic.twitter.com/ac4WKon8vT — Correct Digital (@correctdigital) June 24, 2020

