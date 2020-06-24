Google Ads Moving Some To Target Impression Share Strategy

Google announced that it will soon move existing campaigns using Target Search Page Location and Target Outranking Share bid strategies to Target Impression Share strategy based on previous target locations and historical impression share.

This will be happening over the next few weeks, according to Google. So if you are using either Target Search Page Location and Target Outranking Share bid strategies - those will be moved to Target Impression Share strategy.

Target impression share is a Smart Bidding strategy in Google Ads that automatically sets bids with the goal of showing your ad on the absolute top of the page, on the top of the page, or anywhere on the page of Google search results. Target impression share is available either as a standard strategy in a single campaign or as a portfolio strategy across multiple campaigns. You can learn more about this bidding strategy over here.

If you are using Target Search Page Location and/or Target Outranking Share bid strategies you should be aware of this change.

