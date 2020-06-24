Google People Also Search For Ads Carousel Now On Desktop

We saw Google testing a new ad carousel on mobile named "people also search for" and now we see Google testing this on the desktop results. Leann Pickard posted a screen shot of this on Twitter showing this Google Ads interface under a search result snippets.

Here is that screen shot (click to enlarge):

First time seeing these carousel ads in SERP results: pic.twitter.com/G6YmYhVVya — Captain Pickard (@leannpickard) June 23, 2020

