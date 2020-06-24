Google People Also Search For Ads Carousel Now On Desktop

Jun 24, 2020 • 7:32 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We saw Google testing a new ad carousel on mobile named "people also search for" and now we see Google testing this on the desktop results. Leann Pickard posted a screen shot of this on Twitter showing this Google Ads interface under a search result snippets.

Here is that screen shot (click to enlarge):

click for full size

She has the Twitter name and I think last name in general.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Moving Some To Target Impression Share Strategy
 
blog comments powered by Disqus