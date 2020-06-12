Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Indexing, Brands, BERT, Nofollow, Spam & Much More

My normal camera broke this week, so I recorded it using my iPhone, hopefully it came out okay. This week we covered an unconfirmed Google search ranking update that seemed to make a splash. Google said there are no ongoing indexing issues this week. Google said not to use too much content on e-commerce category pages. Google talked a bit about brand queries and how search can be influenced by them. Google said BERT does not determine content quality, it just helps Google understand content. Google said disavowing links won’t help you rank algorithmically, if it does, that would be “very rare” John Mueller said. Google said the rich results on the home page are a bug. You can prevent Google from scrolling down from the featured snippet to your web site content. Google’s John Mueller said again that all guest post links should be nofollowed. Google released its web spam report for 2019, some nice data is found in that report. Google said old spam is still spam and should be removed from your site. Google Search Console added recipe filers to the search appearance section of the performance report. Google’s people also ask now shows two to three times more results. Google stop testing how to schema on desktop. Google is testing dividers between search snippets again. Google’s featured snippets is testing an outline format. Google is testing infinite scroll again with a dancing Google logo. Google Ads is printing housing, employment and credit advertisers from doing some targeting. Google is investigating garage door spam in Google Maps. Some businesses are unable to remove the temporarily closed status from their Google My Business listing. Facebook Search is testing knowledge panels sourced from Wikipedia for some queries. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

