Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2020

Jun 12, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Indexing, Brands, BERT, Nofollow, Spam & Much More
    My normal camera broke this week, so I recorded it using my iPhone, hopefully it came out okay. This week we covered an unconfirmed Google search ranking update that seemed to make a splash. Google said there are no ongoing...
  • Google Tests Product Image Thumbnails On Desktop
    We've seen Google show product image thumbnails on the mobile results, it happens a lot. But desktop search results is less common, at least in the main search results snippets. Here is a screen shot from Andrew on Twitter showing Google testing this again.
  • Google: All Guests Posts Links Should Be Nofollowed; Paid Or Not
    In 2017, Google's John Mueller said all guest blog posts, no matter how often you contribute, should have all links nofollowed. This week he added, even if those links are not paid for - as long as those links can potential pass signals - they should be nofollowed.
  • Google Ads To Prevent Housing, Employment & Credit Advertisers From More Targeting Options
    Google announced by the end of the year they will start prohibiting employment, housing, and credit advertisers from targeting or excluding ads based on gender, age, parental status, marital status, or ZIP Code. This is in addition to the Google Ads targeting limitations that were set years ago.
  • Google: Old Spam Is Still Spam & Against Google's Guidelines
    Does search spam age where the longer you leave it, the less offensive the spam gets? The answer might be no. John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "if parts of your website don't comply with our webmaster guidelines, and you want to comply with our webmaster guidelines, then it doesn't matter how old those non-compliant parts are."
  • Facebook Search Adds Knowledge Panels From Wikipedia Data
    It has been a while since I wrote about Facebook Search but news came out that it is now testing with some English on iOS, desktop, and mobile web users a new feature for its search results. This search feature is a lot like Google's Knowledge Panels but more limited, obviously.
  • Yahoo vs Google Foosball From 2008 SES Conference
    Back in the old days people were actually allowed to get together in group settings, learn, network and have fun - yes, it is hard to believe. But here is a photo from 2008 shared by Gary Illyes, of

