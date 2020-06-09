Google Investigating Garage Door Spam

Google's Danny Sullivan said the company is looking into reports of new spammy listings in the Google My Business listings around garage door installation companies. Ben Fisher, a local SEO, said there are "thousands of new listings are popping up countrywide with the fake" web sites in the past few days.

Yes, we're looking into reports. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 8, 2020

Andrew, another local SEO, wrote on Twitter "This is getting a bit out of control. The Google 'business' sites being so easy to spin up (and constantly update, connected to Posts) is great but also... lends additional 'credibility' to spammers and lead gen sites."

This is getting a bit out of control. The Google 'business' sites being so easy to spin up (and constantly update, connected to Posts) is great but also... lends additional 'credibility' to spammers and lead gen sites. — Andrew 'Optimisey' (@Optimisey) June 9, 2020

Jason Brown shared a fake review for one of these listings:

Reminds me of the fake locksmiths days... Although, I don't think those days are behind us either.

