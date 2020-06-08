It's A Bug: Google Rich Results For Home Pages Is Going Away

Jun 8, 2020 • 7:09 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Friday we reported that Google was showing rich results for home pages. Well, it turned out this was "unintended" and "it's being fixed." Gary Illyes from Google responded to me on Twitter saying "this change was unintended and it's being fixed."

I shared some examples of Google listing rich results, like how-to schema and star ratings for snippets that were from a site's home page, root domain. Google historically said they would not do this - so it seemed like something was off. Gary Illyes from Google confirmed that this was indeed a mistake and should be resolved soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus