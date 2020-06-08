It's A Bug: Google Rich Results For Home Pages Is Going Away

Friday we reported that Google was showing rich results for home pages. Well, it turned out this was "unintended" and "it's being fixed." Gary Illyes from Google responded to me on Twitter saying "this change was unintended and it's being fixed."

I shared some examples of Google listing rich results, like how-to schema and star ratings for snippets that were from a site's home page, root domain. Google historically said they would not do this - so it seemed like something was off. Gary Illyes from Google confirmed that this was indeed a mistake and should be resolved soon.

Looks like Lara passed me the baton, so: this change was unintended and it's being fixed. Thank you for reporting it!

(and that's all imma say on this) — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 8, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.