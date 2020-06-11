Google People Also Ask Now Shows 2-3X More Results

Mark Williams-Cook shared some data on Twitter that shows that Google's people also ask box is now going two-to-three deeper with more results as you click deeper. He showed this tree of some of his data to show you how deep these can now go.

So you can probably spend hours and hours just clicking through people also ask results. :)

Here is an example of people also ask, in case you are wondering what I am talking about. Clicking into each one gives you more and more options below:

You can check it out yourself using the AlsoAsked.com site, it is pretty cool.

Surely this deserves a link to https://t.co/3RFDtslE9r @rustybrick so people can see it for themselves? "I think a link would add a lot of value to your readers" 😅 — Mark Williams-Cook = 🅼🅰🆁🅺 🅲🅾🅾🅺 (@thetafferboy) June 11, 2020

