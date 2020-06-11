Google Stops How-To Schema Test On Desktop (5/20 - 6/5)

Jun 11, 2020
A couple of weeks ago we reported that Google was testing how-to schema on desktop search. It seems like that test is now over. According to Brodie Clark and also by Glenn Gabe, the test ran from around May 20th through June 4th or 5th.

Here is what it looked like for that time being:

I was never able to see it but many did. But now it is gone.

Here are Google Search Console charts from Brodie and Glenn showing it no longer showing up:

I wonder why Google won't show this on desktop?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

