Google Ads To Prevent Housing, Employment & Credit Advertisers From More Targeting Options

Google announced by the end of the year they will start prohibiting employment, housing, and credit advertisers from targeting or excluding ads based on gender, age, parental status, marital status, or ZIP Code. This is in addition to the Google Ads targeting limitations that were set years ago.

Google said it is introducing a new personalized advertising policy for certain types of ads. "This policy will prohibit impacted employment, housing, and credit advertisers from targeting or excluding ads based on gender, age, parental status, marital status, or ZIP Code, in addition to our longstanding policies prohibiting personalization based on sensitive categories like race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, national origin or disability."

Google said it hopes to "roll out this update in the U.S. and Canada as soon as possible and, in any event, by the end of this year. We will be providing advertisers with more information about how these changes may impact them in the coming weeks."

So if you are in this space and use Google Ads, things will be changing by the end of the year.

