Google: No Indexing Issues Here At Google

Whenever Google confirms a temporary indexing issues, you see weeks and weeks afterwards SEOs and webmasters ask Google if there are still indexing issues. Why? Well, many individual sites do not get fully indexed by Google and thus they feel there is an indexing issue. John Mueller of Google said this morning on Twitter, there are no indexing issues right now.

No — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 9, 2020

Yes, there was a confirmed indexing last week that was resolved in less than 24-hours. But we still have many complaints about indexing issues.

There are several complaints across Reddit and even older ones on Reddit. Also many complaints on Twitter:

I can see the same issues and many people on the FB group are facing the same thing. Not sure if @googlewmc is aware of this. @rustybrick — Anvesh (@katurianvesh) June 6, 2020

#Google has been suffering from #indexing #issues since last year. Still many #seo s are reporting indexing issues. Recently Google clarified that indexing issues have been resolved. I doubt. #googleupdate @searchliaison please clarify! pic.twitter.com/GirxnOWOhl — Yashpal Bhagat Singh (@YashpalBhagatS1) June 7, 2020

I cannot share them all here but there are complaints.

Here is Google above saying there are no issues. Sometimes Google just does not index everything, including all of this site.

