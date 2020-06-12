Facebook Search Adds Knowledge Panels From Wikipedia Data

It has been a while since I wrote about Facebook Search but news came out that it is now testing with some English on iOS, desktop, and mobile web users a new feature for its search results. This search feature is a lot like Google's Knowledge Panels but more limited, obviously. The goal is to keep Facebook users off Google for many types of queries.

If you search for certain popular movies, musicians, politicians and topics, Facebook may show a sidebar on the right with content from Wikipedia. It looks similar to how the knowledge panel looks on Google.

Here is an example of what it looks like for the musician; Neil Young (click to enlarge):

You can even report things if they are wrong.

