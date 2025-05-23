This week was a huge week for search; between Google I/O and Google Marketing Live - it was just a lot. We had two unconfirmed Google ranking updates, one on I/O day and one on May 16th. Google announced AI Mode was live in the US and then announced a number of new features for AI Mode. Meanwhile, AI Mode links had a bug with tracking, it should be fixed soon, if not already. Google AI Overviews expanded to more and Google says it leads to 10% growth in queries. Google Ads are now on AI Mode and AI Overviews for desktop; no there is no control or transparency for advertisers. Google launched Smart Bidding Exploration. Google also launched many AI tools for Google Ads including Agentic capabilities. Google tests rolling out Google Discover on desktop again. Google added new documentation on using AI for content and AI search features. IndexNow works with product schema to help you keep your shopping data more up to date in Bing. Google Merchant Center recommends you use a product’s brand name in the title. Google test removing the site name from the snippet. Google AI Overviews tests hiding links and showing author names. Google Business Profiles has a name change bug. Google began migrating off its ccTLDs. Google AdSense has new anchor ad positions and new display options for ad intents. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

