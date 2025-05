Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

For the past few weeks or so, Google has a bug where the right side knowledge panel goes missing for business owners when you try to bring up your business listing in Google Search. This is not impacting everyone and it can be random but Google is supposedly aware of the issue and is fixing it.

I was able to trigger it when I searched for [my business] and then clicked on "view profile." But when I search directly for my business name, I do not see this bug.

Here is a screenshot of the issue that I found in the Google Business Profiles Forums:

You see, that right side knowledge panel is missing. It should look like this:

But when I search for [my business] I am able to trigger this:

Sohan Reddy, a Google Product Expert, said Google is aware and working on the fix. He wrote:

It’s a bug and Google is aware about this. This shall be fixed in sometime and you will soon be able to see the profile in the right side like before.

So don't panic if it goes missing, Google should fix it soon.

