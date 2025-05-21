For the past few weeks or so, Google has a bug where the right side knowledge panel goes missing for business owners when you try to bring up your business listing in Google Search. This is not impacting everyone and it can be random but Google is supposedly aware of the issue and is fixing it.

I was able to trigger it when I searched for [my business] and then clicked on "view profile." But when I search directly for my business name, I do not see this bug.

Here is a screenshot of the issue that I found in the Google Business Profiles Forums:

You see, that right side knowledge panel is missing. It should look like this:

But when I search for [my business] I am able to trigger this:

Sohan Reddy, a Google Product Expert, said Google is aware and working on the fix. He wrote:

It’s a bug and Google is aware about this. This shall be fixed in sometime and you will soon be able to see the profile in the right side like before.

So don't panic if it goes missing, Google should fix it soon.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums and Local Search Forum.