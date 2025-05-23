Google has added a new display ads option for ad intents. The new option lets you pick between always show display ads with organic search results or show search ads with organic search results, and display ads if search ads are unavailable.

Google wrote, "You can now choose to either show display ads in your ad intents, or search ads with display ads as backup when search ads aren't available." If you do nothing and you are using ad intents, Google will automatically set your ad intents setting to "Show search ads with organic search results".

Google posted:

As a reminder, ad intents places links, anchors and chips into existing text and pages on your site related to your content. When a user interacts with a link, anchor, or chip, it opens a dialog that shows users relevant, organic search results with ads. Note that display ads and search ads have different revenue shares. When users click on display ads in ad intents you receive the AdSense for content revenue share. Learn more about how you earn from ad intents.

Here is the option at the bottom of this screenshot:

Here is how to access this new settings:

Sign in to your AdSense account.

Click Ads .

. In the table of all your sites, click Edit pencil icon next to your site. Your site opens in the ad settings preview.

Under "Ad settings", make sure Auto ads is turned on.

is turned on. Click Intent-driven formats , and check the Ad intents checkbox.

, and check the checkbox. Under "Advanced settings", select Always show display ads with organic search results .

. Click Apply to site.

