Google AdSense Ad Intents New Display Ads Option

May 23, 2025 - 7:15 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Intents

Google has added a new display ads option for ad intents. The new option lets you pick between always show display ads with organic search results or show search ads with organic search results, and display ads if search ads are unavailable.

Google wrote, "You can now choose to either show display ads in your ad intents, or search ads with display ads as backup when search ads aren't available." If you do nothing and you are using ad intents, Google will automatically set your ad intents setting to "Show search ads with organic search results".

Google posted:

As a reminder, ad intents places links, anchors and chips into existing text and pages on your site related to your content. When a user interacts with a link, anchor, or chip, it opens a dialog that shows users relevant, organic search results with ads. Note that display ads and search ads have different revenue shares. When users click on display ads in ad intents you receive the AdSense for content revenue share. Learn more about how you earn from ad intents.

Here is the option at the bottom of this screenshot:

Google Adsense Intent Driven Formats

Here is how to access this new settings:

  • Sign in to your AdSense account.
  • Click Ads.
  • In the table of all your sites, click Edit pencil icon next to your site. Your site opens in the ad settings preview.
  • Under "Ad settings", make sure Auto ads is turned on.
  • Click Intent-driven formats, and check the Ad intents checkbox.
  • Under "Advanced settings", select Always show display ads with organic search results.
  • Click Apply to site.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode Tracking Referrer Issue A Bug

May 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Spike In Google Business Profiles Name Changes?

May 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Anchor Ad Positions Setting

May 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Recently Viewed Label

May 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Ad Intents New Display Ads Option

May 23, 2025 - 7:15 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Bug: Google Search Console Discover Performance Report Hashtag Notice

May 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bug: Google Search Console Discover Performance Report Hashtag Notice
Next Story: Google Search Tests Recently Viewed Label

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.