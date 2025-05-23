Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed there is a bug with the referrer links in AI Mode, they are working on a fix. Local SEOs are noticing a lot of name change notifications in Google Business Profiles. Google AdSense has a new setting for anchor ad positions and a new option for displays in ad intents. Google Search is testing a recently viewed label. Google Search Console's Discover performance report had a weird bug. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - this one goes over the announcements at I/O and Google Marketing Live.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google I/O, Marketing Live, AI Mode, AI Overviews, AI Ads, Search Volatility & More
This week was a huge week for search; between Google I/O and Google Marketing Live - it was just a lot. We had two unconfirmed Google ranking updates, one on I/O day and one on May 16th. Google announced AI Mode was...
Google AI Mode Tracking Referrer Issue A Bug
Google released AI Mode in the U.S. a couple of days ago and Tom Critchlow and Patrick Stox noticed that Google prevented you from tracking referrer data from AI Mode. Well, that turned out to be unintentional and Google said it is a bug and it will be fixed.
Spike In Google Business Profiles Name Changes?
I am seeing some complaints within the local SEO community about a surge or spike in name changes happening to Google Business Profiles. It is unclear how widespread the issue is, or if there is a pattern to the issue or not - at least at this point in time.
Google AdSense Anchor Ad Positions Setting
Google has added a setting for AdSense publishers to pick the positions of their anchor ads. They can pick from up to six different settings depending on top/bottom or side anchor ads.
Google Search Tests Recently Viewed Label
Google is testing a "recently viewed" label in the search results, next to search result snippets that you have clicked on in your recent search history. This is similar to the you visit often label and the other recently visited examples we've seen over the years.
Google AdSense Ad Intents New Display Ads Option
Google has added a new display ads option for ad intents. The new option lets you pick between always show display ads with organic search results or show search ads with organic search results, and display ads if search ads are unavailable.
Bug: Google Search Console Discover Performance Report Hashtag Notice
Google Search Console's Discover performance report has a weird bug. It started early yesterday morning where a blue notice prompt would show up and have a mysterious hashtag, with the text "Learn more" and "Got it." This is obviously a bug.
Google San Francisco Balcony Wide View
Here is another photo from the Google San Francisco office, off of one of the balconies there. This is a wider view, that shows the bridge, the surrounding buildings, water and more of the balcony.
