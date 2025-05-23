Daily Search Forum Recap: May 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed there is a bug with the referrer links in AI Mode, they are working on a fix. Local SEOs are noticing a lot of name change notifications in Google Business Profiles. Google AdSense has a new setting for anchor ad positions and a new option for displays in ad intents. Google Search is testing a recently viewed label. Google Search Console's Discover performance report had a weird bug. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - this one goes over the announcements at I/O and Google Marketing Live.

