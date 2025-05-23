Google has added a setting for AdSense publishers to pick the positions of their anchor ads. They can pick from up to six different settings depending on top/bottom or side anchor ads.

Google wrote, "We’ve heard feedback that you want more flexibility and control over the overlay ad formats in Auto ads. That’s why we’re launching two new settings that let you choose where you want anchor ads and side rail ads to appear on your pages."

Here are those settings:

For Anchor ad positions:

For anchor ads, you can choose from these ad positions:

For Side rail ad positions:

For side rail ads, you can choose from these ad positions:

Here is how to select the ad positions for your anchor ads and side rail ads:

Sign in to your AdSense account.

Click Ads.

In the table of all your sites, click Edit Edit next to your site.

Click Overlay formats in your Auto ads settings.

Click Advanced settings to expand the panel.

Select your anchor ad position.

Select your side rail ad position.

Click Apply to site.

