Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google expanded AI Mode to 180 countries and regions, but English only, with new agentic and personalized experiences. A report from Profound says referral traffic from ChatGPT dropped 52%. Google is testing share features in the search results. Google Ads is rolling out asset studio beta to some. Google to begin accepting Google Trends API applications soon. Google Local Service Ads to replace the badging with a single verified badge.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Implement Magento 2 Consent Mode, Measure Minds Group

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.