Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google expanded AI Mode to 180 countries and regions, but English only, with new agentic and personalized experiences. A report from Profound says referral traffic from ChatGPT dropped 52%. Google is testing share features in the search results. Google Ads is rolling out asset studio beta to some. Google to begin accepting Google Trends API applications soon. Google Local Service Ads to replace the badging with a single verified badge.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google AI Mode Now In 180 Countries & Gains Agentic Features
Google has expanded AI Mode to 180 countries, up from being available in the US, UK and India. Google also announced new agentic capabilities and personalized responses.
-
Report: OpenAI ChatGPT Sending 52% Less Referral Traffic (Do You See That?)
OpenAI made some updates to its ChatGPT systems, which are impacting the amount of traffic ChatGPT is sending out from its interface. Josh Blyskal from Profounds posted on LinkedIn that "ChatGPT referral traffic is down -52% since July 21st."
-
Google Tests Share Icon For For Search Results & AI Mode Again
Google is testing a share button and icon for the search results page again. We recently saw Google using a paperclip for this but now Google is sharing a button that says "share." Google is also doing this in the AI Mode results.
-
Google Ads Rolls Out Asset Studio (Beta)
Google seems to be rolling out the Asset Studio, in beta, to some advertisers now. I believe Google announced this at Google Marketing Live a few months back, and now some advertisers are seeing it in their Google Ads accounts.
-
Google To Replace Local Service Ads Badges With One Verified Badge
Google announced it will replace the existing Local Services Ads badges, including Google Guaranteed, Google Screened, and License Verified by Google badges and icons with a new verified badge. This is happening October 20, 2025.
-
Google To Begin Approving The First Google Trends API Applications
A month ago, Google announced the Google Trends API and allowed folks to apply to gain access to the API as an alpha release. Google then told us that SEOs should not expect to be part of the first group of applicants accepted. Well, now Google is saying they will begin going through those applications and onboard the "very small" number of those they approve "around mid-September."
-
Google UX Research Bus
Here is a bus parked at the Google office that says Google UX research. Yea, I guess people go on this bus to partake in user experience research studies.
Other Great Search Threads:
- How many e's in banana : r/GeminiAI, Reddit
- No GenAI, no upscaling. We're running an experiment on select YouTube Shorts that uses traditional machine learning technology to unblur, denoise, and improve clarity in videos during processing (similar to what a modern smartph, YouTube Liaison on X
- Tips for Securing Your YouTube Channel & Preventing Hacks, Google YouTube Community
Search Engine Land Stories:
- ChatGPT is sending less traffic to websites – down 52% in a month
- Google Ads pushes richer conversion imports
- New Google Ads diagnostics tool for cart data tracking is here
- Google unifies Local Services Ads under new Verified badge
- News site traffic is shrinking, but Google and AI aren’t solely to blame
- Google Ads demographics: A deep dive into targeting and exclusion
- Agency-grade PPC audits: How to turn reports into growth roadmaps
- You don’t need ads everywhere – Here’s how to pick the right platforms
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Implement Magento 2 Consent Mode, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Google names Stephen Curry Performance Advisor during Made by Google 2025, Google Blog
- Here’s Who’s Testifying During The Remedy Phase Of Google’s Ad Tech Antitrust Trial, AdExchanger
- Meet the 7 Hottest Startups Shaping the Future of AI SEO, AdWeek
- Search Central Live is back to Mexico City, Google Search Central Blog
- Sergey Brin told Google’s AI staff that working 60 hours a week is the ‘sweet spot’, Fortune
Links & Content Marketing
- 15+ Ideas for Remixing, Recycling, and Repurposing Content, Content Marketing Institute
- What Every Content Leader Needs To Know About Agentic AI, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Drive with 'The Wizard of Oz' on Waze, Google Blog
- How to Optimize Your Site to Rank in the Local 3-Pack on Google, SEO dot co
- Restaurant battles fake deals offered by Google AI: ‘It’s coming back on us’, KKTV
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon looks to ditch homegrown software for Android in Fire tablet revamp, sources say, Reuters
- Gemini Live updates: More Google app connections and visual help, Google Blog
- Google announces Gemini for Home, The Verge
- Google launches Gemini for Home: New, more powerful AI assistant, Google Blog
- Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL: Specs, design, price, Google Blog
- I Don't Care What Steph Curry Says, Google's AI Doesn't Know Ball, CNET
SEO
- How AI Content Sleuths SEO Gaps, Practical Ecommerce
- How to Overcome Google’s Proximity Bias and Expand Your Search Visibility, Igniting Business
- Inside ChatGPT's GPT 5 Search: What the Configuration Files Reveal About How It Ranks Your Content, Metehan
- Optimize for AI Visibility with Lumar’s New GEO Toolkit, Lumar
- SEO vs GEO: Are These Really the Same Strategy?, Ann Smarty
- The Top Domains and Content for Winter Holidays, SISTRIX
PPC
- Maximize the performance of your Google Ads conversion data, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Updated Cannabis-Related Content Policy in Canada (August 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Optimizing PPC Campaigns for Seasonal Peaks: A Smart Guide for Google & Microsoft Ads, JumpFly
- What is Impression Share in Google Ads? A Complete Guide, Jyll Saskin Gales
Search Features
- Announcing Microsoft Rewards Ultimate Giveaway: More Prizes, More..., Bing Search Blog
Other Search
- Dear Google: Stop Training Your AI with My Content, SEO dot co
- Elon Musk’s xAI Published Hundreds Of Thousands Of Grok Chatbot Conversations, Forbes
- Is ChatGPT Really Powered by Google? 118,931 Fan-Out Queries Analyzed, Ahrefs
