Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2025

Aug 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google expanded AI Mode to 180 countries and regions, but English only, with new agentic and personalized experiences. A report from Profound says referral traffic from ChatGPT dropped 52%. Google is testing share features in the search results. Google Ads is rolling out asset studio beta to some. Google to begin accepting Google Trends API applications soon. Google Local Service Ads to replace the badging with a single verified badge.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode Now In 180 Countries & Gains Agentic Features
    Google has expanded AI Mode to 180 countries, up from being available in the US, UK and India. Google also announced new agentic capabilities and personalized responses.
  • Report: OpenAI ChatGPT Sending 52% Less Referral Traffic (Do You See That?)
    OpenAI made some updates to its ChatGPT systems, which are impacting the amount of traffic ChatGPT is sending out from its interface. Josh Blyskal from Profounds posted on LinkedIn that "ChatGPT referral traffic is down -52% since July 21st."
  • Google Tests Share Icon For For Search Results & AI Mode Again
    Google is testing a share button and icon for the search results page again. We recently saw Google using a paperclip for this but now Google is sharing a button that says "share." Google is also doing this in the AI Mode results.
  • Google Ads Rolls Out Asset Studio (Beta)
    Google seems to be rolling out the Asset Studio, in beta, to some advertisers now. I believe Google announced this at Google Marketing Live a few months back, and now some advertisers are seeing it in their Google Ads accounts.
  • Google To Replace Local Service Ads Badges With One Verified Badge
    Google announced it will replace the existing Local Services Ads badges, including Google Guaranteed, Google Screened, and License Verified by Google badges and icons with a new verified badge. This is happening October 20, 2025.
  • Google To Begin Approving The First Google Trends API Applications
    A month ago, Google announced the Google Trends API and allowed folks to apply to gain access to the API as an alpha release. Google then told us that SEOs should not expect to be part of the first group of applicants accepted. Well, now Google is saying they will begin going through those applications and onboard the "very small" number of those they approve "around mid-September."
  • Google UX Research Bus
    Here is a bus parked at the Google office that says Google UX research. Yea, I guess people go on this bus to partake in user experience research studies.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Feedback:

