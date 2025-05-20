Google Tests Removing Site Names From Search Results

Google is testing removing the site names from the search result snippets and just showing the site's URL at the top - title link - position of the snippet.

As a reminder, Google launched the site name feature in October 2022 for mobile and then site names for desktop results in March 2023.

Now, maybe Google will drop the site name from the mobile search results - or maybe not - it is hard to know.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and his SERP Alerts page. I took his screenshots and put them side by side so you can compare the site name version on the left to the one without it on the right:



