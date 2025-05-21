Google AI Overviews Tests Hidden Links

May 21, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Covering Eyes

Google seems to be testing hiding the citations and link icons for the AI Overviews default view. So when the AI Overview first loads in the Google Search results, the link icon is hidden.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on X and wrote, "If you thought AI overviews on mobile were bad before. Google is testing out not showing citations at all." So true.

Here are his screenshots:

Google Ai Overview Hidden Link

I just love how when you click on links that go back to Google Search, it just takes you there. But when you click on links that cite publishers, it puts it in a link tray overlay for you to click again:

Google Ai Overview Links Hidden

Forum discussion at X.

 

