This week, guess what, we saw more Google search ranking volatility heat up mid-week. Several new studies have come out showing that AI Overviews hurt click-through rates from search results. Google will stop supporting the COVID special announcements structured data on July 31st. Bing said they will streamline their Bing Webmaster Tools emails. Google Posts go missing for all businesses in the local panel, it seemed like a bug. Google Business Profiles get video verification and video previews. Google reported earnings and showed that its ad revenue is up 8.5% year over year. A new report shows search ads grew 16% with $102.9 billion in 2024. Google to allow the same advertiser top show ads at the top and bottom of the results. Google Local Service Ads has new legal terms you must agree to, but they also relaxed their photo guidelines. Microsoft launched Copilot Merchant Program. Bing is showing two rows of shopping ads that you can expand to more. Microsoft Advertising disabled the client connection requests temporarily causing a huge headache. Google AdSense updated its policy center to make it more useful. Google Chrome won’t roll out prompts to turn off third-party cookies. Google Analytics updated its campaign data quality and attribution reporting. Google Analytics real time reporting glitched this week. And we saw a live demo of the new Android AR glasses, it is wild. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

