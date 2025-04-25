Google's John Mueller pretty much said that using image streaming techniques will not result in an SEO friendly outcome. He actually said, "It's a great way to prevent your images from being found through search engines."

The question was brought up by Myriam Jessier who asked, "if I work with a client that uses image streaming in their content, what's your take/advice/opinion?"

John Mueller replied on Bluesky with that comment, "It's a great way to prevent your images from being found through search engines."

I don't think I've covered image streaming before but this site describes it as "Instead of uploading individual image files such as JPEGs, PNGs or GIFs directly to a website, images are embedded using a piece of code, much like you would embed a YouTube video." I mean, it makes sense that these images would not be indexed by Google if they are embedded like a video...

So I guess don't do it if you want those images indexed by Google.

Here are those posts:

@johnmu.com @divingfor.fun Bonjour, I have an image SEO question: if I work with a client that uses image streaming in their content, what's your take/advice/opinion? smartframe.io/blog/image-s.... I am slowly trying to wrap my head around it.



[image or embed] — Myriam Jessier (@myriam.dopamine.builders) April 22, 2025 at 2:41 AM

It's a great way to prevent your images from being found through search engines. — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) April 22, 2025 at 2:53 AM

