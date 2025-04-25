Google: Image Streaming Is Not SEO Friendly

Apr 25, 2025 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stream

Google's John Mueller pretty much said that using image streaming techniques will not result in an SEO friendly outcome. He actually said, "It's a great way to prevent your images from being found through search engines."

The question was brought up by Myriam Jessier who asked, "if I work with a client that uses image streaming in their content, what's your take/advice/opinion?"

John Mueller replied on Bluesky with that comment, "It's a great way to prevent your images from being found through search engines."

I don't think I've covered image streaming before but this site describes it as "Instead of uploading individual image files such as JPEGs, PNGs or GIFs directly to a website, images are embedded using a piece of code, much like you would embed a YouTube video." I mean, it makes sense that these images would not be indexed by Google if they are embedded like a video...

So I guess don't do it if you want those images indexed by Google.

Here are those posts:

@johnmu.com @divingfor.fun Bonjour, I have an image SEO question: if I work with a client that uses image streaming in their content, what's your take/advice/opinion?

smartframe.io/blog/image-s....

I am slowly trying to wrap my head around it.

[image or embed]

— Myriam Jessier (@myriam.dopamine.builders) April 22, 2025 at 2:41 AM

It's a great way to prevent your images from being found through search engines.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) April 22, 2025 at 2:53 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2025

Apr 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Earnings Report, Ranking Volatility, AI Overviews Harm Clicks, Search Ads Grow & More

Apr 25, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Image Streaming Is Not SEO Friendly

Apr 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Mobile Tests Search Snippet With Blue URL & URL / Site Name Switch

Apr 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Suspends Client Connection Requests Temporarily

Apr 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Behind The Music Generative AI Section

Apr 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Mobile Tests Search Snippet With Blue URL & URL / Site Name Switch
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Earnings Report, Ranking Volatility, AI Overviews Harm Clicks, Search Ads Grow & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.