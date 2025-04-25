Bing With Two Rows Of Shopping Ads With Option To Expand

Bing Computer Store

Microsoft is now showing two rows of shopping ads at the top of the Bing Search results. There is even an option to expand them to show more ads.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X. I can replicate it, so here are my screenshots.

Screenshot of the two rows of ads:

Bing Two Row Shopping Ads

Here is what it looks like when you expand it:

Bing Shopping Ads Expanded

Here is a video of it in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

