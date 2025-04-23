Google Chrome Won't Roll Out Prompt To Turn Off Third-Party Cookies

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:05 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Cookies

Google has just given up on a third-party cookie alternative. Google announced it will maintain its "current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies."

Google said, instead, "users can continue to choose the best option for themselves in Chrome’s Privacy and Security Settings."

Last July, Google said it won't deprecate third party cookies after delaying floc alternatives to cookies for many years.

This means adtech companies can keep using related targeting tools and that they do not need to adopt a new alternative to cookies.

I guess this makes sense with the DOJ already on their back and all the changes to the political airwaves... I guess.

Here is the summary of what Google announced:

  • Third-party cookies remain in Google Chrome
  • Incognito mode will continue to block cookies.
  • IP Protection coming Q3 2025
  • New Privacy Sandbox API roadmap will be coming at some point
  • Google Chrome will continue with Safe Browsing & AI-powered security features

Anthony Chavez, VP, Privacy Sandbox at Google did add:

We'll continue to enhance tracking protections in Chrome's Incognito mode, which already blocks third-party cookies by default. This includes IP Protection, which we plan to launch in Q3 2025. And we'll continue to invest in making Chrome the world’s most trusted browser, with technologies like Safe Browsing, Safety Check, built-in password protections, AI-powered security protections, and more.

In light of this update, we understand that the Privacy Sandbox APIs may have a different role to play in supporting the ecosystem. We’ll engage with the industry to gather feedback and share an updated roadmap for these technologies, including our future areas of investment, in the coming months. We’re grateful for the continued partnership from companies across the world in advancing privacy-preserving solutions that can support a healthy, thriving web ecosystem.

What a wild ride it has been on this topic...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Glitching

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Posts Go Missing From Local Panels

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:35 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Video Verification Gets Video Previews

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: The Google Woods
Next Story: Google Analytics Campaign Data Quality & Attribution Reporting Updates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.