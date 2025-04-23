Google has just given up on a third-party cookie alternative. Google announced it will maintain its "current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies."

Google said, instead, "users can continue to choose the best option for themselves in Chrome’s Privacy and Security Settings."

Last July, Google said it won't deprecate third party cookies after delaying floc alternatives to cookies for many years.

This means adtech companies can keep using related targeting tools and that they do not need to adopt a new alternative to cookies.

I guess this makes sense with the DOJ already on their back and all the changes to the political airwaves... I guess.

Here is the summary of what Google announced:

Third-party cookies remain in Google Chrome

Incognito mode will continue to block cookies.

IP Protection coming Q3 2025

New Privacy Sandbox API roadmap will be coming at some point

Google Chrome will continue with Safe Browsing & AI-powered security features

Anthony Chavez, VP, Privacy Sandbox at Google did add:

We'll continue to enhance tracking protections in Chrome's Incognito mode, which already blocks third-party cookies by default. This includes IP Protection, which we plan to launch in Q3 2025. And we'll continue to invest in making Chrome the world’s most trusted browser, with technologies like Safe Browsing, Safety Check, built-in password protections, AI-powered security protections, and more. In light of this update, we understand that the Privacy Sandbox APIs may have a different role to play in supporting the ecosystem. We’ll engage with the industry to gather feedback and share an updated roadmap for these technologies, including our future areas of investment, in the coming months. We’re grateful for the continued partnership from companies across the world in advancing privacy-preserving solutions that can support a healthy, thriving web ecosystem.

What a wild ride it has been on this topic...

