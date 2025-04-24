Google Relaxing Local Service Ads Photo Guidelines After May 22nd

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Company Photo Shoot

Google is relaxing its photo guidelines for Local Service Ads. This may result in photos that were not previously allowed, may be allowed after May 22, 2025. I am not sure if these photos will automatically show up in your Local Service Ads or if you need to manually approve them after May 22nd.

The email was sent to Anthony Higman who shared it on X, it reads:

We are updating photo guidelines for Local Services Ads

The new terms will apply beginning May 22, 2025. Please find details below.

We will remove some of the business photo requirements from the LSA photo guidelines which govern the kinds of photos you can upload.

This means some of your photos that were previously not allowed may become eligible to appear on your ad. To learn more about which requirements are changing, see this Help Center article.

As a reminder, all photos uploaded to Local Services must comply with the general Google Ads policies.

Anthony said these restrictions are changing; Off Topic, Wrong Watermark, Phone Number, Email Address, Street Address, Out of Focus, Bad Lighting, Screenshot, and Duplicate Image, will no longer be considered part of the Local Services business photo review process.

Here is the email:

Google Lsa Guidelines Update Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Tree Table Reports View

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Relaxing Local Service Ads Photo Guidelines After May 22nd

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Glitching

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Mr. Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador at Google London
Next Story: Google Ads Tree Table Reports View

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.