Google is relaxing its photo guidelines for Local Service Ads. This may result in photos that were not previously allowed, may be allowed after May 22, 2025. I am not sure if these photos will automatically show up in your Local Service Ads or if you need to manually approve them after May 22nd.

The email was sent to Anthony Higman who shared it on X, it reads:

We are updating photo guidelines for Local Services Ads The new terms will apply beginning May 22, 2025. Please find details below. We will remove some of the business photo requirements from the LSA photo guidelines which govern the kinds of photos you can upload. This means some of your photos that were previously not allowed may become eligible to appear on your ad. To learn more about which requirements are changing, see this Help Center article. As a reminder, all photos uploaded to Local Services must comply with the general Google Ads policies.

Anthony said these restrictions are changing; Off Topic, Wrong Watermark, Phone Number, Email Address, Street Address, Out of Focus, Bad Lighting, Screenshot, and Duplicate Image, will no longer be considered part of the Local Services business photo review process.

Here is the email:

