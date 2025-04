Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is relaxing its photo guidelines for Local Service Ads. This may result in photos that were not previously allowed, may be allowed after May 22, 2025. I am not sure if these photos will automatically show up in your Local Service Ads or if you need to manually approve them after May 22nd.

The email was sent to Anthony Higman who shared it on X, it reads:

We are updating photo guidelines for Local Services Ads The new terms will apply beginning May 22, 2025. Please find details below. We will remove some of the business photo requirements from the LSA photo guidelines which govern the kinds of photos you can upload. This means some of your photos that were previously not allowed may become eligible to appear on your ad. To learn more about which requirements are changing, see this Help Center article. As a reminder, all photos uploaded to Local Services must comply with the general Google Ads policies.

Anthony said these restrictions are changing; Off Topic, Wrong Watermark, Phone Number, Email Address, Street Address, Out of Focus, Bad Lighting, Screenshot, and Duplicate Image, will no longer be considered part of the Local Services business photo review process.

Here is the email:

btw here is the big change: Note: Beginning May 22, some of the following restrictions, like Off Topic, Wrong Watermark, Phone Number, Email Address, Street Address, Out of Focus, Bad Lighting, Screenshot, and Duplicate Image, will no longer be considered part of the Local… — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) April 23, 2025

