Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Glitching

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:54 am
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics Broken

I am seeing a number of complaints that Google Analytics real-time reporting is not working properly. Many are complaining that the data looks off and is underreporting, at best.

The complaints started about a couple of hours ago and have not cooled down at all.

Here is a sample GA4 real time chart:

Ga4 Real Time

Here are some of those complaints:

There are also numerous complaints in the Google Analytics Help Forums and on Reddit.

So something is up and Google has not responded to any of these concerns yet.

Are you all having issues? I rarely use GA4 anymore, I switched to Wiredboard.

Forum discussion at Google Analytics Help Forums and Reddit.

Update at 1:40pm ET: I hear it is being fixed:

 

Most Recent Articles

