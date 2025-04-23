I am seeing a number of complaints that Google Analytics real-time reporting is not working properly. Many are complaining that the data looks off and is underreporting, at best.

The complaints started about a couple of hours ago and have not cooled down at all.

Here is a sample GA4 real time chart:

Here are some of those complaints:

Yep, it looks like a GA4 glitch rather than an actual traffic dip. — Dinesh Kumar (@dineshrockie) April 23, 2025

Real-time traffic suddenly dropped in Google Analytics? GA bug.

Because honestly, itna kam kabhi hota nahi hai #GoogleAnalytics #AnalyticsBug — Alok Raghuwanshi | Analyzing Core SEO Data (@araghuwanshi6) April 23, 2025

Not sure if it’s just me, but GA4’s realtime report seems buggy on both web and mobile.@rustybrick can you check and verify realtime traffic report on your property? — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) April 23, 2025

There are also numerous complaints in the Google Analytics Help Forums and on Reddit.

So something is up and Google has not responded to any of these concerns yet.

Are you all having issues? I rarely use GA4 anymore, I switched to Wiredboard.

Forum discussion at Google Analytics Help Forums and Reddit.

Update at 1:40pm ET: I hear it is being fixed: