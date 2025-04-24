Google AdSense has updated its policy center by adding three new issue labels; policy issue, regulatory issue, and advertiser preference and also adding new filters. Google said this is to "help you better understand, prioritize, and resolve your issues."

Google replaced the "Must fix" labels with three new issue labels:

Policy issue

Regulatory issue

Advertiser preference

Google also added new filters so you can filter by policy issue, regulatory issue, and advertiser preference.

Here is what it looks like:

Google also updated the "Issue details" page to include the new issue labels and renamed the "Screenshots" column to "View issue".

Here is what it looks like:

Finally, Google updated the review process so you can now let Google know if you believe your site or app has been incorrectly labelled with an issue.

Forum discussion at X.