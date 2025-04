Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

The IAB and PwC released their annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report, which showed search ad grew 15.9% with $102 billion in ad dollars in 2024. Search ads made up the largest pie of internet ad spending at 39.8%.

The PDF report can be downloaded over here and Danny Goodwin covered this first at Search Engine Land.

Search ads has seen a $14.1 billion increase in revenues this year which equates to a 15.9% annual growth. This was $102.9 billion in overall revenues, which is three times the 5.2% growth seen in 2023. Search continues to account for the largest market share at 39.8%.

Here are the charts:

By dollar, by year, broken down by ad category:

By percentage share:

By growth:

There is a lot more in the PDF.

