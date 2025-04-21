The IAB and PwC released their annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report, which showed search ad grew 15.9% with $102 billion in ad dollars in 2024. Search ads made up the largest pie of internet ad spending at 39.8%.

The PDF report can be downloaded over here and Danny Goodwin covered this first at Search Engine Land.

Search ads has seen a $14.1 billion increase in revenues this year which equates to a 15.9% annual growth. This was $102.9 billion in overall revenues, which is three times the 5.2% growth seen in 2023. Search continues to account for the largest market share at 39.8%.

Here are the charts:

By dollar, by year, broken down by ad category:

By percentage share:

By growth:

There is a lot more in the PDF.

Forum discussion at X.