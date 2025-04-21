The folks at Google did a live demo of Android XR, Google's AR glasses with Gemini, at the TED 2025 event. It is pretty wild to watch this demo, so I figured I'd share it with all of you here, in case you missed it.

The demo starts at about 3:25 into the video - here it is:

I spotted this via Glenn Gabe who posted on X and wrote:

Jarvis Rising: I have shared many times that we are heading towards Jarvis (a true AI assistant that's with you all the time). Well, here's an early glimpse via Google's AR glasses (presented at TED2025). It has a memory btw, and can help you based on what it's seen... Wow. It found her hotel keycard... it remembered the book she saw earlier, it's translating signs for her, it's navigating her to various locations, and more.

Here is a screenshot from the demo:

Pretty insane stuff on such small glasses.

Forum discussion at X.