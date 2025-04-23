Google Local Service Ads Has New Legal Terms You Must Agree To

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Legal Paper

Google sent emails to Google Ads advertisers about new Local Service Ads additions to its terms for its providers that they must accept by June 5, 2025 or else their ads will no longer serve in Google Search or Google Maps.

Plus, some of these terms, at least how they are written, seem a bit overreaching.

Both Menachem Ani posted on X and so did Anthony Higman posted on X about these new terms.

There are three new terms added that broadly imply:

(1) Google may modify, display and use your LSA content not just in your Local Service Ads but also acorss other Google products and services.

(2) Google may use your phone calls, message conversations and URLs/destinations from LSAs.

(3) Your agencies may accept these terms on your behalf.

Plus, if you do not accept these new terms by June 5, 2025, "your ads will no longer be eligible to serve," Google wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the actual email:

Google Lsa Terms Update

Here's more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

