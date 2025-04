Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google sent emails to Google Ads advertisers about new Local Service Ads additions to its terms for its providers that they must accept by June 5, 2025 or else their ads will no longer serve in Google Search or Google Maps.

Plus, some of these terms, at least how they are written, seem a bit overreaching.

Both Menachem Ani posted on X and so did Anthony Higman posted on X about these new terms.

There are three new terms added that broadly imply:

(1) Google may modify, display and use your LSA content not just in your Local Service Ads but also acorss other Google products and services.

(2) Google may use your phone calls, message conversations and URLs/destinations from LSAs.

(3) Your agencies may accept these terms on your behalf.

Plus, if you do not accept these new terms by June 5, 2025, "your ads will no longer be eligible to serve," Google wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the actual email:

Here's more:

Here are the new terms pic.twitter.com/t6TAJcHuDZ — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) April 22, 2025

3-7. All your the data generated on this platform are belong to us. pic.twitter.com/TMdLnshPML — David Kyle | davidkyle.x (@DavidKyle) April 22, 2025

