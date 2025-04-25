Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google reported earnings last night and their ad revenue continues to grow, as does its AI Overviews. Google said image streaming is not SEO friendly. Google mobile it testing new snippet layouts. Microsoft Advertising temporarily suspends the client connection system. Google Search has a behind the music section. Bing is testing two rows of shopping ads. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

