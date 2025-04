Microsoft Copilot Merchant Program

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Microsoft launched the Copilot Merchant Program, a way to feed Copilot more details about your products. Microsoft said this is a way to "integrate your shopping experience with Copilot to help your brand gain visibility, acquire more customers and generate sales, all from a convenient centralized location with AI support at every step."

I spotted this via Gagan Ghotra who posted about this on X. Microsoft shared this screenshot of Copilot letting you track prices, learn more and buy a product:

"Once you’re in the Copilot Merchant Program you can also share key product specifications with us, ensuring we have up-to-date details on all your items, so that they are suggested to customers properly," Microsoft added.

If you want to try this out, you can use the Copilot Merchant Interest Form to reach out to Microsoft.

Forum discussion at X.