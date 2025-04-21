Microsoft Launches Copilot Merchant Program

Microsoft launched the Copilot Merchant Program, a way to feed Copilot more details about your products. Microsoft said this is a way to "integrate your shopping experience with Copilot to help your brand gain visibility, acquire more customers and generate sales, all from a convenient centralized location with AI support at every step."

I spotted this via Gagan Ghotra who posted about this on X. Microsoft shared this screenshot of Copilot letting you track prices, learn more and buy a product:

Microsoft Copilot Merchant Program

"Once you’re in the Copilot Merchant Program you can also share key product specifications with us, ensuring we have up-to-date details on all your items, so that they are suggested to customers properly," Microsoft added.

If you want to try this out, you can use the Copilot Merchant Interest Form to reach out to Microsoft.

Forum discussion at X.

 

