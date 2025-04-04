This week, we covered some more Google Search ranking volatility, post-core update. I also posted some polls on the Google March 2025 core update. Google said they do not have a brand ranking system. Google is ranking AI-translated Reddit results, like crazy. Google can now also use your email content, not just website content, for its search results. Google News should be fully transitioned to the automatically generated publication pages. Microsoft’s Bing Copilot Search seems to be fully live. Google will officially allow for double-serving ads. Google Local Service Ads went down on Wednesday for most of the day. Google local questions and answers feature seemed to mostly disappear. Google AI summaries are showing up on some local knowledge panels. Google AI Overviews test showing “check important info” as a disclaimer. Microsoft Advertising pushed out a number of ad updates. Google agreed to settle for $100 million over an old ads geo-targeting class action lawsuit. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!