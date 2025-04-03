Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads More

We've seen a similar format in the Google Shopping results with a show more button to show more shopping ads but now we are seeing something similar within the main Google Search results. Google is testing overlaying a show more button on the second row of Google Shopping ads in the main search results.

We saw this when Google was testing three rows of Shopping Ads in Google Shopping.

Now, Sachin Patel posted images of Google testing something similar in the main Google results. He posted on X this screenshot, which I cannot replicate:

Google Ads With Show More Overlay

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ads With Show More Overlay

We've seen see more buttons on Shopping Ads before. We've also seen buttons for more sponsored results but this is a slightly different take on those.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

Apr 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results
Next Story: Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.