Google Local Service Ads Advertisers Console Down All Day

Apr 2, 2025 - 1:48 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Logo Down

Google's Local Service Ads advertiser console, where advertisers go to manage their LSAs, has been inaccessible for many advertisers since this morning. Google has not yet confirmed the issue but I see a number of complaints from advertisers starting at around 8 am ET. I am told this is "Confirmed with support system update," from one advertiser.

When an advertiser tries to go to Google Local Service Ads and sign in and manage their ads, they are presented with a 500 error that looks like this:

Google 500 Error Lsa

Here are some of the complaints:

Currently, the Google Ads status report shows all systems as go and no issues, but maybe Google will update it soon to confirm the issues?

We all know LSA management is slow and buggy but this seems to be a lot worse today...

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google has now confirmed the issue:

Update 2: This was fixed at around 6pm ET:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Advertisers Console Down All Day

Apr 2, 2025 - 1:48 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2025

Apr 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Don't Have A Brand-Ranking System But...

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Search Now Live

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Indent Vertical Bars By Title & Descriptions

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Local Questions & Answers Feature Gone?

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.