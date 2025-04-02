Google's Local Service Ads advertiser console, where advertisers go to manage their LSAs, has been inaccessible for many advertisers since this morning. Google has not yet confirmed the issue but I see a number of complaints from advertisers starting at around 8 am ET. I am told this is "Confirmed with support system update," from one advertiser.

When an advertiser tries to go to Google Local Service Ads and sign in and manage their ads, they are presented with a 500 error that looks like this:

Here are some of the complaints:

Was wrong! It is down, you cant log into anything and or create a new profile. I keep getting the gemini logo LOL or the broken robot logo. — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) April 2, 2025

thats affirmative - supposedly an ICS issue — Chris Barnard (@CPBarnard) April 2, 2025

It’s almost always glitchy but today is worse. I’ve been getting the 500 for hours. — Cody (@cojack90) April 2, 2025

Currently, the Google Ads status report shows all systems as go and no issues, but maybe Google will update it soon to confirm the issues?

We all know LSA management is slow and buggy but this seems to be a lot worse today...

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google has now confirmed the issue:

The team is investigating and working to resolve this with high priority. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 2, 2025

Update 2: This was fixed at around 6pm ET: