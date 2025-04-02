Microsoft Advertising's team posted its monthly recap of what is new with the Microsoft Advertising platform. There are new items across Shopping campaigns, audience ads, and Performance Max (PMax) management and more.

Here is a bulleted list of what was announced over the past month:

New Test Feed, which allows merchants to easily test validation errors without affecting their live listings—even when using the same product IDs and markets

Microsoft Advertising Platform UI updated so the "Enable publishing" checkbox in online product feeds has now been replaced by a "Use feed for testing only" checkbox.

Simplified setup for Local Inventory ads with the new Primary Feed. Previously, setting up Local Inventory ads required three separate feeds: 1. Online product feed (online feed), 2. Local product feed (local feed), and 3. Local product inventory feed. With the introduction of Primary feed, we are streamlining this process and reducing complexity. Now, you only need two feeds: Primary feed and Local product inventory feed.

Release of disclaimers for audience ads. This allows you to run native ads while ensuring that ads comply with industry regulations and legal requirements, as well as provide clarity and transparency to your consumers. Audience insight reports and asset-level conversion metrics are now generally available to advertisers using Performance Max campaign

Conversion value rules and new customer acquisition goal strategy are still in pilot

LinkedIn profile targeting as an audience signal is now generally available to advertisers in all markets where LinkedIn Profile targeting is available

Initiating a clean-up for certain final URLs to improve the ability to crawl websites and auto-generate assets for PMax campaigns imported from Google

Refreshing the ad preview and available aspect ratios to better reflect the available placements for Microsoft Advertising

Since March 25, 2025, Microsoft Advertising has automatically raised bids to the minimum for imported campaigns to ensure that campaigns can be imported smoothly.

Starting April 8, 2025, Microsoft Advertising will begin deprecating Optimization Score on the Microsoft Advertising Platform

Here are some screenshots of some of these changes:

