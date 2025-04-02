Microsoft Advertising Updates For Shopping Campaigns, Audience Ads, PMax & More

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Woman Phone Microsoft Lobby

Microsoft Advertising's team posted its monthly recap of what is new with the Microsoft Advertising platform. There are new items across Shopping campaigns, audience ads, and Performance Max (PMax) management and more.

Here is a bulleted list of what was announced over the past month:

  • New Test Feed, which allows merchants to easily test validation errors without affecting their live listings—even when using the same product IDs and markets
  • Microsoft Advertising Platform UI updated so the "Enable publishing" checkbox in online product feeds has now been replaced by a "Use feed for testing only" checkbox.
  • Simplified setup for Local Inventory ads with the new Primary Feed. Previously, setting up Local Inventory ads required three separate feeds: 1. Online product feed (online feed), 2. Local product feed (local feed), and 3. Local product inventory feed. With the introduction of Primary feed, we are streamlining this process and reducing complexity. Now, you only need two feeds: Primary feed and Local product inventory feed.
    • Release of disclaimers for audience ads. This allows you to run native ads while ensuring that ads comply with industry regulations and legal requirements, as well as provide clarity and transparency to your consumers.
  • Audience insight reports and asset-level conversion metrics are now generally available to advertisers using Performance Max campaign
  • Conversion value rules and new customer acquisition goal strategy are still in pilot
  • LinkedIn profile targeting as an audience signal is now generally available to advertisers in all markets where LinkedIn Profile targeting is available
  • Initiating a clean-up for certain final URLs to improve the ability to crawl websites and auto-generate assets for PMax campaigns imported from Google
  • Refreshing the ad preview and available aspect ratios to better reflect the available placements for Microsoft Advertising
  • Since March 25, 2025, Microsoft Advertising has automatically raised bids to the minimum for imported campaigns to ensure that campaigns can be imported smoothly.
  • Starting April 8, 2025, Microsoft Advertising will begin deprecating Optimization Score on the Microsoft Advertising Platform

Here are some screenshots of some of these changes:

Microsoft Advertising Create Disclaimer

Microsoft Advertising Create Feed

Microsoft Advertising Create Feed2

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

Apr 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google London Sky Deck View
Next Story: Google Local Questions & Answers Feature Gone?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.