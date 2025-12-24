Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads lowers the active visitors lists to 100 for the Search Network and YouTube. Google Ads Advisor is showing up in the Google Ads reporting. Google Ads is working on fixing a bug with dynamic remarketing tracking and data. Bing wrote about how similar and duplicate pages blur signals and weaken SEO for AI and Search. And Bing is testing a more sources section. Finally, Google did not post its annual search result holiday decorations this year.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Drops Active Visitors To 100 For Search Network & YouTube
    Earlier this year, Google lowered the size of your data segment customer lists to 100 active visitors for the Google Display Network. Now, Google updated that to also be 100 active visitors for the Search Network and YouTube.
  • Confirmed Google Ads Dynamic Remarketing Tracking Reporting Bug
    Google has confirmed there is a bug with Google Ads dynamic remarketing tracking where the data is not flowing into the reporting. Adesh, from the Google team, responded that the Google "teams are actively reviewing this and working toward a resolution."
  • Google Search Forgot The Holiday Decorations In 2025
    For the past 15 or so years, Google would post holiday-specific decorations at the top of its search results for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Well, this year Google did not. Google did post an Easter egg in the search results, which they do every year, and it posted the season's greeting Doodle, but not the holiday-specific decorations.
  • Bing: Duplicate & Similar Pages Blur Signals & Weaken SEO & AI Visibility
    Fabrice Canel and Krishna Madhavan from the Microsoft Bing team posted a useful blog post named Does Duplicate Content Hurt SEO and AI Search Visibility? The short answer is yes, and the long answer is also yes.
  • Google Ads Advisor Suggestions Within Google Ad Reporting
    Google is testing pushing advertisers to use Google Ads Advisor from within the Google Ads reporting section. Google Ads suggested questions and prompts at the top of the report, which it thinks you would find helpful to chat with an AI bot about.
  • Bing Search Tests More Sources Section
    Microsoft is testing a "more sources" section within the Bing Search results. This seems to load a different user interface, with long card-shaped search results that you can slide through as a carousel.
  • Christmas Tree At Google Bangalore Office
    Here is the pretty tall Christmas tree set up in the lobby of the Google office in Bangalore. Merry Christmas to all those who celebrate.

