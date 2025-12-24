Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads lowers the active visitors lists to 100 for the Search Network and YouTube. Google Ads Advisor is showing up in the Google Ads reporting. Google Ads is working on fixing a bug with dynamic remarketing tracking and data. Bing wrote about how similar and duplicate pages blur signals and weaken SEO for AI and Search. And Bing is testing a more sources section. Finally, Google did not post its annual search result holiday decorations this year.

