Daily Search Forum Recap: April 4, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google can now subscribe to your email marketing emails and use the content within those emails for Google Search. Google responded to the comprehensive PMAx report from Mike Ryan. Bing is testing ad labels not in blue. Bing is testing pill-shaped favicon designs. Bing is testing related image search boxes. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google To Subscribe To Your Emails To Find Content For Your Search Listings
Google sent out a notification that it will automatically opt you into using content from your email campaigns to help Google know what to show in Google Search, Shopping, and Maps. It will look for content around new arrivals, sales or ongoing promotions, social media profiles, and others.
-
Google Responds To Comprehensive PMax Report
Mike Ryan put together the single most comprehensive third-party report on Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. It is free, super detailed, easy to read and chock-full of useful information. And guess what, Google's Ginny Marvin responded to some of the concerns in the report.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Post Core Volatility, Brand Ranking, Reddit AI Translations & Google Ads Double Serving
This week, we covered some more Google Search ranking volatility, post-core update. I also posted some polls on the Google March 2025 core update. Google said they do not have a brand ranking system. Google is ranking AI-translated Reddit results...
-
Bing Tests Ad Labels Not In Blue
Earlier this month we reported that Bing was testing ad labels in blue colors. Well, now I am seeing examples of those ads labels without the blue, but rather normal black text and icons on white backgrounds.
-
Bing Tests Pill Favicon Design & Sitename Changes
Bing is testing a pill-shaped favicon design, like Google did a lot last year, and showing both the site name and the favicon in the pill design.
-
Bing Related Image Search Box
Microsoft seems to be testing a new related image search box in the main web search results in Bing Search. I personally cannot replicate this, which I take as a sign that this is a test.
-
Google Chihuahua Doogler
I am not a dog person (or animal person) but I uploaded this to Google Lens and it said it was a Chihuahua. The dog caught my eye, it looks like fun and it is sitting on a desk in the Google Brazil office.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Looking to understand how AI Overviews impacts your site performance? Its impression and click data being lumped in with the rest of search results makes it hard to analyse. But knowing its common triggers, I wrote a regex to sur, Jes Scholz on X
- The #1 thing Copilot users ask for is more voices. Today, you get them! Welcome Birch and Rain. Now you can personalize chatting with Copilot even more - can't wait to hear what you pick. And yes, these are unlimited too!, Mustafa Suleyman on X
- Who else noticed that https://t.co/xLBiR8XL6V is re-directing to https://t.co/hada7ufbHy ? When you click on login it redirects you to, Govind Singh Panwar on X
- Google AI Overviews continues to link to its own search results - I can even replicate - here is a quick video - story updated at, Barry Schwartz on X
- Google's search results have undergone some drastic changes over the past few years, especially for eCommerce queries. For instance, Google previously had 9 standard organic links compared to only 3 that are now within the same view. T, Brodie Clark on X
- Knowledge panel added country flag, Punit on X
