Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

It appears that Google is letting Reddit's AI translated pages rank too well within its search results. This is in addition to Google letting Reddit get a lot of other search visibility, but AI translation, well, that should really not perform so well.

Glenn Gabe wrote this up in detail in his article named Reddit AI translations have scaled across languages and Google rankings are booming. Glenn shows some charts that show the growth of Reddit in various countries and how it can be attributed, in some ways, to the AI translated posts.

To be clear, the charts below show that Reddit's AI-translated content is surging.

But technically, as Glenn noted, this can easily be against Google's scaled content policy, which reads:

Scraping feeds, search results, or other content to generate many pages (including through automated transformations like synonymizing, translating, or other obfuscation techniques), where little value is provided to users

Glenn shared a number of examples of this - here is one of those:

Reddit ranking in Google:

When you click into it, you see it was translated from a different post, all they do is at tl=fr parameter to the URL to translate it:

Glenn shared some new charts with me on X of the continued growth since he posted last week:

Reddit's growth in Google France results:

Reddit's growth in Google Spain results:

As of this morning, yep, still trending up for AI translated results across countries. Below is Spain and France showing visibility of tl=es and tl=FR urls... in those countries. pic.twitter.com/LVd9F0iYRb — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 31, 2025

Yep, over 2M of those urls ranking in the SERPs in Spain and it's going up... — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 31, 2025

So why is Google allowing this? I suspect, it is something Google may shut down at some point? In any event, make sure to read Glenn's full post for more details.

Forum discussion at X.