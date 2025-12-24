Earlier this year, Google lowered the size of your data segment customer lists to 100 active visitors for the Google Display Network. Now, Google updated that to also be 100 active visitors for the Search Network and YouTube.

Google updated it to read:

Previously it read:

This change was spotted by Dario Zannoni who wrote on LinkedIn and X, "Google drops audience limits to 100 users for all networks and audience types." He added:

Since then, Google has continued gradually lowering these size limits across the different networks and audience types, seemingly aiming to harmonize the requirements and make audience lists easier to use even for smaller accounts.

According to the most recent support pages on "audience segments," the minimum Audience Size Limit has now been reduced to just 100 active users for ALL networks and ALL segment types:

- Across all 3 networks: Display, Search, and YouTube

- Across all segment types, including Remarketing Lists, and Customer Lists



At the same time, the threshold for a segment to appear in Audience Insights has been lowered from 1,000 to 100 users.

The help page (link in the first comment) appears to have been updated very recently. It now also includes more detailed information, including ad policies and troubleshooting tips, so I recommend checking it out if you work with user segments.