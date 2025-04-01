Google is testing adding a disclaimer or piece of text on the AI Overviews within the desktop and mobile search results that says "Check important info."

I guess this is Google being a bit more cautious about some AI Overviews? I am not able to replicate this but Brodie Clark spotted this and posted about this on X and on SERPAlerts. He wrote, "Makes sense considering the recent rollout expansion. Google is now testing a disclaimer for AI overviews in search results. The disclaimer includes text to 'Check important info.' with the learn more link being more prominent on all devices."

Here is that screenshot:

Have you seen this before? Google previously had disclaimers on AI Overviews, especially with the SGE launch.

