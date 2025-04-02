Google Local Questions & Answers Feature Gone?

It seems the Google Search local feature that showed Questions and answers on local panels is no longer working for most businesses. I know Google disabled them in India, but they worked fine everywhere else.

Greg Gifford spotted this first and posted about this on X and I can confirm, that for most (virtually all), I cannot trigger the Q&A box in the local panel.

I know it use to work for a query on Googleplex - see my screenshot:

But now, nope, it does not show:

I was able to trigger them for some local businesses:

Joy Hawkins also noticed they went away:

There is also a number of complaints about this in the Local Search Forum.

Is this a bug or is Google dropping Q&As for local going forward?

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.

 

