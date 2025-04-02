It seems the Google Search local feature that showed Questions and answers on local panels is no longer working for most businesses. I know Google disabled them in India, but they worked fine everywhere else.
Greg Gifford spotted this first and posted about this on X and I can confirm, that for most (virtually all), I cannot trigger the Q&A box in the local panel.
I know it use to work for a query on Googleplex - see my screenshot:
But now, nope, it does not show:
I was able to trigger them for some local businesses:
Joy Hawkins also noticed they went away:
Q&A appears to be gone in search from local knowledge panels. Still seeing it on Google Maps.— Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) April 1, 2025
h/t @GregGifford pic.twitter.com/Q3DWRJ36ct
There is also a number of complaints about this in the Local Search Forum.
Is this a bug or is Google dropping Q&As for local going forward?
Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.