Confirmed Google Ads Dynamic Remarketing Tracking Reporting Bug

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Report Broken

Google has confirmed there is a bug with Google Ads dynamic remarketing tracking where the data is not flowing into the reporting. Adesh, from the Google team, responded that the Google "teams are actively reviewing this and working toward a resolution."

In many new Google Ads accounts, no data appears in the "ViewStats" section under Data Manager within Google Ads Pixel diagnostics. Specifically, there is no data for "hits with events" and no parameters visible in ViewStats.

Ivelina Ansarova who posted the issue in the Google Ads Help Forums wrote, "We are aware that this topic has been discussed as a case by other advertisers since mid-2025, but without a clear resolution."

He went on to explain when we inspect the implementation:

  • Google Tag Assistant confirms that the Google Ads remarketing tag is firing
  • GTM Preview Mode shows that dynamic parameters (ecomm_prodid, ecomm_pagetype, items, values, etc.) are correctly passed
  • Network inspection confirms requests to googleads.g.doubleclick.net / ccm/collect
  • Cookies are being set and remarketing audiences are being populated

Adesh from Google replied twice to the thread and concluded, "Please be assured that our teams are actively reviewing this and working toward a resolution. We hope this addresses the concern."

If you have this issue, Google is asking advertisers to file a case about this over here.

Forum discussion at Google Ads Help Forums.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Drops Active Visitors To 100 For Search Network & YouTube

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Confirmed Google Ads Dynamic Remarketing Tracking Reporting Bug

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Forgot The Holiday Decorations In 2025

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:38 am
Bing SEO

Bing: Duplicate & Similar Pages Blur Signals & Weaken SEO & AI Visibility

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Advisor Suggestions Within Google Ad Reporting

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests More Sources Section

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Forgot The Holiday Decorations In 2025
Next Story: Google Ads Drops Active Visitors To 100 For Search Network & YouTube

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.