Google has confirmed there is a bug with Google Ads dynamic remarketing tracking where the data is not flowing into the reporting. Adesh, from the Google team, responded that the Google "teams are actively reviewing this and working toward a resolution."

In many new Google Ads accounts, no data appears in the "ViewStats" section under Data Manager within Google Ads Pixel diagnostics. Specifically, there is no data for "hits with events" and no parameters visible in ViewStats.

Ivelina Ansarova who posted the issue in the Google Ads Help Forums wrote, "We are aware that this topic has been discussed as a case by other advertisers since mid-2025, but without a clear resolution."

He went on to explain when we inspect the implementation:

Google Tag Assistant confirms that the Google Ads remarketing tag is firing

GTM Preview Mode shows that dynamic parameters (ecomm_prodid, ecomm_pagetype, items, values, etc.) are correctly passed

Network inspection confirms requests to googleads.g.doubleclick.net / ccm/collect

Cookies are being set and remarketing audiences are being populated

Adesh from Google replied twice to the thread and concluded, "Please be assured that our teams are actively reviewing this and working toward a resolution. We hope this addresses the concern."

If you have this issue, Google is asking advertisers to file a case about this over here.

Forum discussion at Google Ads Help Forums.