Google is reportedly going to pay $100 million to settle a 14-year-old class action case for allegedly having its Google Ads (as then known, AdWords) serve ads outside of the geographic regions the advertisers targeted.

You can read the full 36-page settlement PDF here, The case is Cabrera et al v Google LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 11-01263.

The settlement covers advertisers who used AdWords between January 1, 2004, and December 13, 2012. Plus, the lawyers get up to 33% of the settlement and $4.2 million for expenses. Google has denied doing anything wrong and said, "This case was about ad product features we changed over a decade ago and we're pleased it's resolved," spokesman Jose Castaneda said in an emailed statement.

Reuters wrote, "Google has agreed to pay $100 million in cash to settle a long-running lawsuit claiming it overcharged advertisers by failing to provide promised discounts and charged for clicks on ads outside the geographic areas the advertisers targeted."

