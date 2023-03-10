Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Feb Product Review Update Done, New Google Desktop Search Design, Discover & Helpful Content Update, Bard & Bing Chat And More...

It’s time for the SEO video recap; in this episode, I talk about how the February 2023 Google product reviews update finished rolling out on March 7th. I spoke about more flutters we saw this past weekend with the Google Search results. Google has launched the new sitename, favicon, and sponsored ad label for desktop search results. Google flip-flopped again on Google Discover, being impacted by the helpful content update. Google reminded its employees that Bard is not Search. Bing Chat is working on saving chats, improving language support, and sharing some stats on its growth. Bing Chat also has answer cards and is now showing some referral data for analytics. Google spoke about a site with a long history of spamming. Google double downed on not using the link disavow tool. Google Ads performance max for travel goals is rolling out globally. Google Local Service Ads added tons of new service types. Google updated its review guidelines for personal information and fake engagement. Google launched the blue highlights for featured snippets. Google has local results in the Google Explore feature. Google Search is testing alternatives to people also ask. Google launched a more datasets button. Google Trends has a new look. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Rank Ranger, the all-in-one- professional SEO software. Rank Ranger is a comprehensive SEO platform that allows you to grow your business with data and analytics. It offers valuable insights through advanced rank tracking, including above-the-fold tracking, Organic Share of Voice reporting, actionable SERP feature data, and SERP analysis tools.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!