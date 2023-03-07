Google Explore In Search Adds Local Results

Google Explore is that weird feature you get when you keep scrolling and scrolling through the search results. Then Google hits you with this explore feature to expand your query in a very visual way. Well, it seems like Google added local listings to the Google Explore section.

We've seen Google expand the explore feature in the past and maybe local was there but I am not sure.

Both Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and Glenn Gabe on Twitter both think the local aspect is newish.

Here is what Glenn Gabe shared, showing how a local listing is showing up in the Explore feature:

Here is a video cast from Khushal:

Here are more screens from Glenn:

Does anyone really even use Google Explore?

